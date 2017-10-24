Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Carcinoembryonic Antigen (Cea) Market By Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market was worth USD 1.36 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.51 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64% during the forecast period. The Global carcinoembryonic antigen market is anticipated to encounter significant development over the estimate time on account of factors like increasing predominance of cancer and the advancement of novel biomarkers. Evaluations distributed by the World Health Organization, recommend that in 2012, the overall cancer occurrences were almost 14.1 Million, which included 7.4 million male and 6.7 million female patients. The world Age-Standardized (AS) rate reflects that there are about 205 new cases of cancer for each 100,000 men globally, and 165 for each 100,000 women. Moreover, the existence of ideal government activities relating to the awareness of cancer and control by associations, for example, the National Cancer Institute, and the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Network (CPCRN) is relied upon to emphatically fortify market development.

Major Key Player

Abbott Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG

Get complete access to Reports: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/carcinoembryonic-antigen-cea-market

The global Carcinoembryonic Antigen market is segmented as follows-

By Application

• CEA Based Pancreatic Cancer

• CEA Based Ovarian Cancer

• CEA Based Thyroid Cancer

• CEA Based Colorectal Cancer

• CEA Based Breast Cancer

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Others

Get Sample of this Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC10279

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and Roll Out of Services

3.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Personally Owned Devices Among Employees

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Lack of Proper Security and Risk of Theft

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market, By Product

5. Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market, By Application

6. Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Buy Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/279

About Us:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com