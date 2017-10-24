Crystalmarketresearch.com published “BRIC Telemedicine Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The BRIC telemedicine market is expected to be around $2.7 billion by 2025. Rapid advancements in telecommunication technologies need for accessible healthcare in rural areas, and increasing predominance of chronic disorders in the BRIC nations are the key factors contributing to the market growth. Conversely, dearth of skilled resources, poor response time, high infrastructure costs, poor response by patients and doctors in rural areas, and associated privacy and security concerns related to telecommunication mediums can hamper the growth of BRIC telemedicine market during the forecast period.

Major Key Player

Medisoft Telemedicine Pvt. Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Haemonetics Corp.

Apollo Hospitals

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Cloudvisit Telemedicine

Maestros Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Reach Health

SnapMD Telemedicine Technology.

BRIC Telemedicine Market Segmentation

By Component:

• Services

o Store-and-Forward

o Real-Time Analysis

o Remote Monitoring

• Software

o Standalone

o Integrated

• Hardware

o Telemedicine Kits

o Monitors

By Application:

• Telecardiology

• Teleradiology

• Teleconsultation

• Teledermatology

• Telepathology

• Others

By Delivery Mode:

• Web-based

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing Incidence of Joint Related Disorders

3.3.1.2. Rising Geriatric Population Around the World

3.3.1.3. Increasing Patient Preference Towards Leading an Active Lifestyle

3.3.1.4. Increasing Incidence of Obesity and Diabetes

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Extremity Reconstruction Procedures

3.3.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Approval Policies

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. BRIC Telemedicine Market, By Product

5. BRIC Telemedicine Market, By Application

6. BRIC Telemedicine Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

