The Spain Visa Application Center was formally inaugurated in Tashkent, Uzbekistan by representatives from the Embassy of Spain and senior officials from BLS International Services Ltd on 20th October, 2017. Attendees

The opening ceremony was attended by the Consul General of Spain in Russia, Ittsiar Akerreta Tabauda, the Honorary Consul of Spain in Uzbekistan, Alfonso Lopez Pandilla and senior officials from BLS International Services Ltd. They officials particularly appreciated the value-added services including VIP lounge, photocopy courier, form filling assistance, SMS alert, photo booth and insurance services that BLS provides at the Spain visa application center for the convenience of applicants. The center, authorized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Spain, provides visa support services (advice, collection, processing and forwarding of documents to the Spanish Consulate General in Moscow) for obtaining a Schengen visa for Spain.

As Farangiz Abdullaeva noted, for the spring-summer period from Uzbekistan scheduled to open charter flights to Spain. In the future, the center plans to expand cooperation with other European countries.

Commenting on the launch, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, “It is our privilege to facilitate seamless visa application process for Spain in Uzbekistan. We are creating new benchmarks by delivering quality services with highest customer satisfaction. Our aim has always been to provide world-class services to customers and make the entire visa process, a delighted experience. I would like to thank The Embassy of Spain in Uzbekistan for their constant support.”

The application center is centrally located and has well trained staff to handle applicants’ queries while the website is user-friendly and informative. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has the capability to service other Schengen countries jointly with prior approval from Spanish Mission.