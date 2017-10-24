Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Bathroom Vanities Market by Material and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The Bathroom Vanities Market was worth USD 5.50 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.54 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08% during the forecast period. Developing inclination towards eco-friendly and green materials, for example, engineered stone and reused glass is relied upon to trigger requirement for the bathroom vanities market. Rising renovating and reconstruction exercises because of changing consumer inclinations is relied upon to support the requirement for bathroom vanities through the figure time frame. Furthermore, inclination towards customized premium highlights, for example, collected ledge vanities and DIY devices are relied upon to help volume interest for the material utilized. Fast advancement of infrastructure in developing economies is relied upon to positively affect market development. Requirement for formaldehyde free strong wood cabinets inferable from high level of awareness among purchasers are relied upon to upgrade item quality.

Major Key Player

American Woodmark

FOREMOST GROUPS INC

Masco

Avanity Corporation

MasterBrand Cabinets

The global Bathroom Vanities Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

• Stone

• Ceramic

• Glass

• Wood

• Metal

By Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Awareness Towards Eco-Friendly and Recycling Materials

3.2.1.2. Increasing Preferences Towards Premium Featured Products

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. High Cost Of Designs

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Product

5. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Application

6. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

