Pepe Jeans AW17 Collection

This season Pepe Jeans takes it inspiration from the popular saying ‘opposites attract’. An eclectic mix of styles comes together for the season’s wardrobe, influence is drawn from the roots of London’s most famous markets-Portobello-which is the signature style, Notting Hill that defines vintage and modern and W11 which includes mix of light and dark colors. The autumn winter collection is played out through four large capsule collections in particular Blue Soul, Only Play, Super Ego and Boho.

Blue Soul

The Blue Soul range moves forward this season with quality and attention to detail combined with a commercial mind set, the focus is to find authentic denim pieces that can be worn every day.

Deep dark blues return with blue tones, shirts come in poplins, dobbie textures, indigos the fit is slim, t-shirts among the jearsy range, placement prints feature in natural and subtle graphics.

Introducing innovative washing techniques, over dyed stretch denims washed indigo checks shirts for the authentic denim consumer who loves vintage and appreciates the modern twist of styling.

Crafted for a lived in and loved look classic washes &natural worn in effects remain the key treatment, in this story focus remains on textures & real indigos.

Only Play

This story draws inspiration from sport as you know the idea is to combine sport and the casualness of a true jeans wear brand.

Cleaner & washed ,bright colours are key to this story all inspired by the varsity ,sport, light weight jackets smaller collars smart cleaner casual clothing ,functional yet familiar pieces include ,chinos, classic.

Button downs shirts, smarter polos its about casual smart and a versatile wardrobe

London provides another point of inspiration ,its many personalities and colourful character that defines Pepe Jeans celebrating vibrant textures union jack inspired graphics , classic oxfords innovative check shirts make this line sharp

Super Ego

Inspired by London’s mix of cultures 73 is about being young rebellious, leather biker jackets faux bombers this urban look continues with black as its base

For this collection interesting graphics , innovative printing & washing techniques hold key to this young rebellious look ,

Newer blends in fabrics, over dyed treatments on shirts give them the distinct grunge look

Boho

This season takes its cues from the thrift stores, shopping, the portobello market and all its antiquities very london ,faux leather ,cotton washed jackets ,over dyed twill and chinos

Texture continues to interest this collection for fabrics , lot of inspiration drawn from the military looks &,souvenir jackets and badges

Flannel and twill shirts in rustic colours are highlights of this story