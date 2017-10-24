Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Automotive Collision Repair Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

In 2012, the global automotive collision repair market was valued around USD 163.39 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 246.78 billion by 2022, while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78% during the forecast period owing to the augmented technological advancements and subscriptions of automobile insurance. The modern age automobiles have superior safety features set up in them that have contributed to reducing losses on roads. Contrarily, accidents & impacts caused vehicular damage is amplified, directly affecting the revenue produced in the automotive collision repair industry worldwide. The market includes numerous sales-valuation models. For example, many retail merchants of automobiles sell DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kits to customers who desire to repair their cars themselves. In several suburban areas in the Asia Pacific and Latin American, this trend is observed. Some retail merchants sell to specialized restoration and auto service centers particularly.

Major Key Player

BASF

3M

Continental AG

DuPont

Bosch

Honeywell International

ZF Friedrichshafen

Federal-Mogul Holdings

DENSO

The global automotive collision repair market is segmented as follows :

By Vehicle Type

• Light-duty

• Heavy-duty

By Product

• Coatings & Paints

• Consumables

By Region

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Others

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Demand of Green, Environment-Friendly & Healthier Coating Systems

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand From End-Use Industry in several region

3.2.1.3. Huge Benefits of Automotive Coating

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Strict Environmental Guideline in Developed Nations

3.2.2.2. Instability of Raw Material Prices

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Technological Advancement in Coating Technology

4. Automotive Collision Repair Market, By Product

5. Automotive Collision Repair Market, By Application

6. Automotive Collision Repair Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

