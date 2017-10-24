Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Automotive Coatings Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The global Automotive Coatings Market was worth USD 15.62 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 31.39 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.48% during the forecast period. The global automotive coatings market is anticipated to encounter significant growth due to increasing production of vehicles. The market is anticipated to encounter huge development as these items improve the strength and appearance of autos and shield them from cruel natural conditions including acid rain, outrageous temperature, UV radiation, and foreign particles.Expanding production of automobile in developing nations including Brazil, China, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Mexico because of populace development and rising levels of income is anticipated to help in market development. In addition, developing demand of automotive resurface attributable to vehicle repair and maintenance will fortify the requirement for paints and coatings over the following years.

Major Key Player

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

Lord Corporation

Wilh Becker Holding Gmbh

Berger Paints

Bayer Cropscience Limited

Cabot Corporation

Clariant

Solvay S.A

DSM

Get complete access to Reports: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-coatings-market

The global Automotive Coatings Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

• Basecoat

• Clearcoat

• Primer

• Electrocoat

By Technology:

• Waterborne Coatings

• Solventborne Coatings

• UV-cured Coatings

• Powder Coatings

By Application:

• Plastic Parts

• Metal parts

By End User:

• Light Vehicle OEM

• Commercial Vehicle OEM

• Automotive Refinish

Get Sample of this Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM10271

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Demand of Green, Environment-Friendly & Healthier Coating Systems

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand From End-Use Industry in several region

3.2.1.3. Huge Benefits of Automotive Coating

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Strict Environmental Guideline in Developed Nations

3.2.2.2. Instability of Raw Material Prices

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Technological Advancement in Coating Technology

4. Automotive Coatings Market, By Product

5. Automotive Coatings Market, By Application

6. Automotive Coatings Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Buy Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/271

About Us:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com