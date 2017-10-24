Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Amino Acids Market By Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

In 2012, the global amino acid market was valued around USD 15.23 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 31.77 billion by 2022, while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of meat together with increased production of livestock such as cattle, swine, and broiler. This trend is anticipated to remain as a major factor driving the market growth during the next few years. Lysine, threonine, methionine, and tryptophan are extensively utilized in animal feed additives since they are necessary for regulating all metabolic processes and good health. Animal feed helps in appropriate weight gain and faster growth of the livestock. Rising consumption of meat as a protein source around the globe is intended to influence the global market growth positively.

Major Key Player

Cargill Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Prinova U.S. LLC

Royal DSM

ADM.

The global amino acids market is segmented as follows –

By Product

• Lysine

• L-Glutamate

• Methionine

• Tryptophan

• Threonine

• Iso-leucine

• Valine

• Leucine

• Arginine

• Glutamine

• Phenylalanine

• Glycine

• Citrulline

• Creatine

• Serine

• Tyrosine

• Proline

• Others

By Source

• Plant based

• Animal based

By Application

• Animal Feed

o Animal feed by livestock

 Poultry

 Swine

 Cattle

 Others

• Food & dietary supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growing meat consumption

3.2.1.2. Rising dietary supplements demand

3.2.1.3. Increasing demand of sweeteners

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Un-stabilize supply of Raw Materials

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Technological advancement in dietary supplements

4. Amino Acids Market, By Product

5. Amino Acids Market, By Application

6. Amino Acids Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

