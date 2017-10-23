23, October 2017: PPeople nowadays prefer herbal products for any complications due to the increased risk of health hazards as side effects caused by other medicines, creams or ointments. Herbal products made out of the extracts from plants which act efficiently and are rather harmless. Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc releases pure indigo powder made out of botanical extracts and products is synthesized in a natural process through proper fermentation and drying out. This method of medicine had its origin in the Chinese tradition when they used to produce herbal medicines from the plant extracts. In ancient times, it was taken orally for the treatment of various diseases such as inflammation, epilepsy, liver and lung problems, mumps, sore throat, bleeding from the nose, mouth boils, gum inflammation and even high fever.

The all natural Indigo Naturalis powder is introduced by the Chin Won Botanicals both for herbal treatment of many health disorders as well as for dyes. They play one of the primary ingredients for ointments, creams, cosmetics, soaps, toothpaste, and several skin care products. It is used in herbal medicines to treat various kinds of eczema, and even acts as a healer if a person has had poisonous insect stinks or a vicious snake bite.

Pure Indigo Naturalis powder is the primary colorant for dyeing purposes, previously used to dye napkins as per Chinese traditions. Today it is used as a natural fabric colorant to color jeans and other fabrics. Also, it has an extensive use of hair colors and people prefer this without any possibility of size effects on the hair or hair scalp. In comparison to synthetic dyes, the dry indigo powder made in the natural and traditional method gives a natural blue color to jeans and other fabrics.

Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc produces pure indigo powder through cultivating indigo plants, and then the plants have gone through the fermentation process for a minimum of 72 hours with lime juice in a completely natural process. The extract is squeezed out later in the drying process and produced in the form of indigo powder. It is used even as a beauty product which rejuvenates and adds a glowing look to the skin that also helps in detoxification of the blood and reducing body heat.

People nowadays have become quite aware of the health hazards and side effects of different skin care and medicinal products. So it is really important to buy them from a dependable company who produces the products in a completely natural way without any chemical synthesis which causes a reaction to human skin. Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc undergoes such an authentic method and thus has earned the trust of numerous customers.

About Xi'an ChinWon Biotech Inc:

Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc is a Chinese company manufacturing indigo powder and various other herbal and natural products. They have experienced professionals in operation to produce products from pure plant extracts. They are the suppliers for all natural ingredients developed through innovative technologies and synthesis process.

