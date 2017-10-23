If you are looking for a coffee vending machine that will serve you with hot beverages in between a busy working schedule, The Coffee Co is the destination to go. Since its establishment in 2001, this company has been providing a gamut of vending machines manufactured by various reputed brands to the workplaces of different corporate companies.

The coffee machines they provide are manufactured by brands like Coffee Queen, Schaerer, Phillips-Bravilor, Saeco, La Pavoni and Jura. This ensures the quality of the vending machines sold and rented by them. Besides these equipment, The Coffee Co also offers a vast range of various other products including freshly roasted coffee beans, delicious hot chocolate, ground coffee, etc.

This company possesses an expert team of experienced professionals who dedicate their complete focus on delivering the most suitable vending machine solutions to their customers. To their clients’ satisfaction, they provide an efficient support team, as well that caters, to their individual requirements.

Services:

The coffee vending machines supplied and rented by The Coffee Co. are specifically designed for corporate offices, canteens, and staff rooms. A network of multiple franchisees supports this business by providing specialised service for proper distribution of these vending machines and other related products. The online portal of this company is very user-friendly and convenient. The clients can select a certain model according to their own personal choices for purchasing as well as hiring.

Quality beverage products:

The beverage products offered by this company always maintain a certain standard in their intrinsic qualities. These products include:

Cappuccino supreme (milk powder topping)

Filter or plunger grind along with mellow mocha beans

Espresso Antiqua and DeLux beans

Verona beans along with filter or plunger grind

Java reserve beans with filter or plunger grind

African gold beans with filter

Java filter

Supreme hot chocolate

Sugar sachets, teas, etc.

The method to place an order:

For placing an order to hire or purchase a vending machine, the customers should visit their website and go through their equipment and products which are on offer. The website also allows the visitors to search according to their affordable range of price, specific functions of the vending machine, the size of their office, and milk delivery system.

For further information, you can visit https://thecoffeeco.co.za/

About The Coffee Co:

The Coffee Co is a reputed South African company based in Cape Town that specialises in renting and selling of coffee vending machines along with other products to their clients.

Contact:

Unit 5, Dundas Park, 23b Junction Rd

Parow Industrial,Cape Town,7560

South Africa

Tel:0219511277