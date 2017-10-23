Diwali is here and superstar Salman Khan is the first to gift his fans something incredibly special. The actor unveiled the teaser poster of his most awaited action entertainer, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai, as a gift for his fans a day before Diwali! Salman Khan tweeted saying, “Diwali Gift…. pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna.”

A sequel to the record breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai brings back the blockbuster pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The spy drama will release on 22nd December, 2017.