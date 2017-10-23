According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the home automation market looks attractive with opportunities in the safety and security, HVAC, entertainment, and lighting control applications. The global home automation market is expected to reach an estimated $75.2 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing consumer need for simplicity and a personalized experience, growing awareness related to safety and security, and the adaption of cloud-based technologies.

In this market, home automation and control systems are used in the safety and security, entertainment control, lighting, and HVAC control applications. Lucintel forecasts that the safety and security market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing need for continuous monitoring services to reduce the risk of crime, burglary, and theft. The entertainment segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by the increasing need for advanced technology to provide a single platform to deliver a high level of control, flexibility, and the best entertainment experience.

Within the home automation market by installation type, managed service is expected to remain the largest installation type due to the increasing demand for 24/7 monitoring services. Lucintel predicts that the mainstream segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of its easy configuration and lower installation cost.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of technologies and digitalization in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing awareness of safety, security, and energy efficiency.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing demand for internet of things (IoT) technology in home automation systems, development of video enabled drones, and constant developments in security technology products such as smart cameras and various sensors and detectors. ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell, Johnson Control, Siemens AG, Acuity Brands, AMX Inc., Monitronics International, and Vivint Inc., are among the major home automation manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global home security market by application, installation type, technology type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Home Automation Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global home automation market by application, installation type, technology, and region as follows:

This 157-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global home automation market by application (safety and security, entertainment control, lighting, HVAC control, and others), by installation type (managed service, luxury, mainstream, and DIY), by technology (wired and wireless), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?