23, October 2017: An engagement/wedding ring is one of those things that you will love and cherish all your life. The importance of making a well-informed buying decision, especially when buying a ring, cannot be over emphasized.

Among many factors to consider before buying a ring, one of the important ones is having a look at the latest trends. After all, wearing a trendy ring has to make a fashion statement of its own!

Keeping this in mind, we have hand-picked some of the most trendy rings in 2017, that will leave you in awe.

1. Colored Accents

These have been a big trend since 2016 and continued to be so through the following year too. This antique platinum and gold style ring is paired with an old European cut diamond with a square cut emerald, which has been a symbol of a happy marriage.

2. Colorful Diamonds

Looking to go the non-traditional route? Well, a colorful diamond can be a wonderful choice. Fancy-hued diamonds, like yellow and pink, can make you feel really special because of their charm. If you’re looking to make a bolder statement, go for the modern chocolate or black diamond.

3. Floral Accents

Wedding rings are now coming up in the form of flowers, petals, vines and other details that seem to be plucked straight from the garden! A floral-inspired halo adds a playful touch to this feminine ring.

4. Mixed Metal Halos

If you find yourself confused between yellow gold, rose gold and platinum, just mix and match them all! Go for a yellow gold halo which gives a white gold engagement ring an awesome upgrade. What’s more, Halos make your center stone look larger!

These were some of the latest types of rings that have been alluring the modern soon-to-be-weds. We’re pretty sure these stylish rings would continue to be the trend even in the following few years.

