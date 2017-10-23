Gurin Pro Series Digital Blood Pressure Monitor is portable, easy to use, gives accurate readings, looks appealing, can store up to 180 readings and also calculates an average of last three readings.

Blood Pressure Monitor is an essential medical equipment, generally helpful in diagnosing different ailments. Earlier only doctors used to check BP but now with the advancement of technology many digital blood pressure monitors are available in market enabling the user to measure BP at own convenience and without taking anybody’s help. Such digital BP operator is quick, easy to use and gives quite accurate readings. However, when it comes to medical types of equipment one should go for only trusted brands and by winning the best-seller blood pressure monitor award on one of the elite e-commerce platforms: Groupon Gurin has evinced the quality standards in its products and the satisfaction of users.

Gurin is a renowned brand in health care sector and recently Gurin Pro Series Digital Blood Pressure Monitor has achieved the best-seller in its category. It’s highly advanced way to check your BP, though let’s understand the features gaining it such prestige:-

• Portability: It’s quite lite, has adept size, with dimensions 3.8” x 3.6” x 3.5” it’s quite easy to wear on the wrist and weighs only .46 lbs allowing measuring BP of an entire family.

• Ease: Although it’s highly advanced device, not at all complicated. You simply need to wear it an inch below your wrist and press the On button, given below the LCD display and within few seconds the results will be displayed on the given screen.

• Accuracy: Before launching the device it has been tested several times and after getting the accurate reading the device was launched in the market. It compares against the guidelines of World Health Organization and is trusted by many healthcare organizations in the USA.

• Appealing: Gurin Pro Series Digital Blood Pressure Monitor looks no less than a smartwatch and the overall appeal would haunt you, till the time you get one for yourself.

• Memory: It has got adequate storage space and can store up to 90 readings for two individuals each making a total of 180 readings.

• Display: It’s decked up with nice and bright LCD screen displaying, Systolic & Diastolic pressure, pulse and time.

• Average: It also displays the average of last three reasons helpful in detecting arrhythmia.

It’s one of the finest blood pressure monitor and well-deserved to the best-seller award in its segment.