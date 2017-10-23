New Delhi, 21st October 2017: Hon’ble Minister of Culture, Government of India Dr Mahesh Sharma will inaugurate SWAD SANSKRITI, a celebration of food culture and philosophy. Organised by Food and Beverage Buzz magazine SWAD SANSKRITI will be held on 26 November 2017 at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar (Saphire 1&2), from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Curated by Dr Ashish Chopra, well known culinary historian, TV Host, Author and Senior Consulting Editor of Food and Beverage Buzz magazine, Swad Sanskriti as the event will look into exploring the wisdom of our cultural philosophy through food that has shaped Indian history and which today has become the identification factor for us Indians.

Mr Pawan Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Media Private Limited, that publishes the magazine Food and Beverage Buzz, says, “Understanding our past is imperative to understand our present food habits. So, how do we come to an elaborate understanding of our cultural habits? These are some of the questions that we will look at exploring through these events.”

Slated as the first conclave of many to come, SWAD SANSKRITI will host Cultural Gastronomy as its first chapter and Cultural Diversity will explore the diversity and unity of Indian Food and how its influence has helped develop and evolve Indian culture.To discuss some key issues that pertain to Indian culinary heritage, SWAD SANSKRITI will bring together eminent stalwarts from various food verticals which will include Chefs, Hoteliers, Restaurateurs, Food Historians, Anthropologists, Researchers, FMCG, food packaging industry, representatives from the Dairy companies, E-retailers, Food app companies among others. (please inform who we have from the packaging industry)

The eminent advisory board panel for SWAD SANSKRITI consists of the following:

1. SK Misra, IAS (retd.), Chairperson, Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development

2. Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman (Maharaja, state of Tripura)

3. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (Rajmata, Royal family of Mysuru)

4. Pushpraj Singh (Maharaja, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh)

5. Jose Dominic, CEO, CGH Earth Group

6. Rakesh Mathur (Former President, Welcom Heritage by ITC group)

7. Sanjeev Pahwa (Sr. Vice President, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group)

8. Chef Rakesh Sethi, Corporate Executive Chef, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

9. Steve Borgia, Chairman & Managing Director of INDeco Leisure Hotels

10. B.R. Oberoi aka Diamond Oberoi (Chairman, Elgin Hotels)

11. Pritha Sen (Food Anthropologist)

12. Dr Pushpesh Pant (Food Historian & Critic)

“Swad Sanskriti isn’t just about discovering the culture of food and taste, it is a platform to bring together food lovers and those who are always excited about experimenting with different combination of ingredients,” says Ms Urvashi Jaahnvi Agrawal, Editor-in-Chief of Food and Beverage Buzz magazine.

About Food and Beverage Buzz Magazine

Food and Beverage Buzz magazine is part of Ocean Media Private Limited (a group company of 90-year-old publishing house, Prabhat Prakashan) which also publishes another world-class magazine Defence and Security Alert (DSA). FnB Buzz magazine covers a wide spectrum of subjects like cuisines, hospitality, FMCG Industry, F&B and restaurants, health & nutrition, who’s who from the F&B world, success stories and governing bodies like the MoFPI, FSSAI, APEDA, etc. For further details, please visit http://www.fnbbuzz.com/swad-sanskriti/