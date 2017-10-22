Hyderabad, 22 Oct 2017…. Residents of Praneet Colony in Ameenpur staged a sit-in on the road and protested against the officials destroying the newly laid road in front of the Biramguda petrol station terming the road, laid by Praneet Group MD Narendra at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, as unauthorised.

They damaged the road stating there was no permission from authorities to lay the road. The protestors blocked the road and obstructed the movement of vehicular traffic on it. They raised slogans “MRO down down” and sought the intervention of municipal administration minister K Taraka Rama Rao to resolve their problem.

When sub-inspectors Lalu Naik and Bharat Kumar tried to restore normalcy in the region, MRO Giri reached the place leading to the protesters entering into an altercation with the MRO. At last, the colony residents represented their problems to the MRO and urged him to allow the road to continue as it is.

The road is also helpful to students travelling to Sri Chaitanya and Bachpan schools, they said.

They said that when there are no street lamps, the residents of the colony, numbering about 6,000, spent Rs 3 lakh from their pockets and got street lamps installed.

When the State government did not come forward to lay the road, they said they got the cement concrete road laid with the help of Praneet Group Managing Director Narendra.

They termed destroying the road by authorities as atrocious.

RSVP:G.Jayaram-9010574196 / Mr.Murali-9398057728(Praneet Colony Member)