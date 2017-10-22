Krish Patel recently hit the Amazon.com best-seller lists with the new book, “Think Big.”

Sydney, Australia – October, 2017 – Krish Patel who is featured on the cover of the book, with her photo alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently joined a select group of Australia’s leading experts, to co-author the book titled, “Think Big: How to Thrive in Life and Business in a Rapidly Changing World!”. The book was released on September 15, 2017 by Celebrity Publishing. The book shot to Best Seller status on Amazon.com within a matter of days.

Think Big showcases Krish Patel and a group of experts who share their secret strategies to conquer the competition and bring ongoing abundance into your business and your life.

Krish contributed a chapter titled “Born With a Silver Hanger”

Shit happens, but it’s what you do next that counts…

Celebrity Publishing says this book is for those who are “ready for a massive success breakthrough, in this book from Success Experts you will discover how to improve your health, happiness and vitality, set goals and achieve them, build a support team with advice from World Champions, improve your self esteem, personal safety and confidence, embrace change and challenges with a positive attitude,maximize your full potential, overcome obstacles for greater success and prosperity all while creating greater profits and increasing your personal wealth.

Read one chapter each day of this inspirational book and change your mindset to change your results. Stop thinking and playing small! Think Big! Dream Big! Life the Life of Your Dreams!”

Krish Patel shares his philosophy of positive thinking that helped him overcome adversity and the challenges of being left behind by his Indian parents in Kenya, where he was born. He had a tough upbringing, experiencing bullying, racism, and learning a new language. A hard work ethic meant he rose above all and started his journey that would eventually lead him to Australia.

Krish Patel has unbounded expertise and love for innovative companies and startups and all things to do with entrepreneurship He is now a partner in the Sydney office of the world’s fifth-largest accounting and advisory firm. He specialises in entrepreneurs and emerging companies. His collaborative, team player approach and ability to identify opportunities and build consensus with clients and their stakeholders attracts long-term business. He specialises in indirect tax with a strong focus on helping emerging businesses grow by strategically applying digital transformation, innovation and other government incentives.

“Think Big” features the author’s secret strategies that have shaped his life and his attitude to business.

After such a successful release, Krish Patel will now be recognised by The National Best Selling Authors Academy.

…ENDS…. ….Contact details follow….