Nassau, Bahamas, October 20th, 2017 — As you look into the face of your fellow man/woman, do you see the image of Christ? In the newest book from prolific author Clement Butler, he helps the reader learn, through Scripture, the identity of the sons of God, and God’s purpose for our life.

“What is the hope of our calling?” asks author Clement Butler. “The Father has already determined our destiny. He wants us to be just like Him. So how do we achieve that life? It involves a journey of transformation and moving from glory to glory. God’s eternal purpose includes not just the establishment of His Kingdom on Earth, but also the development of sons (daughters) who are inheritors of the Kingdom.”

In this, the fourth book in Butler’s “Teacher Series,” he uses Scripture to help us understand God’s purpose through us. It is a high calling, to be a disciple of Christ, which is an extension of The Father, and in this volume, The Image of Jesus Christ, Butler helps readers understand the transformation that must take place in order to develop/mature as sons of God.

This is a companion text to the first book “God’s Eternal Purpose: The Establishment of God’s Kingdom” which should be read first to truly grasp the full value of Butler’s message. Butler believes that readers must first understand God’s Purpose before we can understand our role in that overall vision. Butler references Romans 8:29 as a primary text for the foundation of his latest book:

Romans 8:29-30

29-30 God knew what he was doing from the very beginning. He decided from the outset to shape the lives of those who love him along the same lines as the life of his Son. The Son stands first in the line of humanity he restored. We see the original and intended shape of our lives there in him. After God made that decision of what his children should be like, he followed it up by calling people by name. After he called them by name, he set them on a solid basis with himself. And then, after getting them established, he stayed with them to the end, gloriously completing what he had begun. (The Message (MSG))

“Readers can take comfort in God’s assurance that He has a purpose and that He requires our heart to fulfil that purpose,” said Butler. “It is a process that involves chastisement, mortification, life beyond the veil, and entering into His rest. It is, therefore, the purpose of this book to detail the journey to this destination, the journey to the image of Christ.”

Proverbs 3:6 reminds us; “In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” (NKJV) and in his newest book Butler provides instruction to assist us on our journey as we strive to conform to His image and move from glory to glory.

Butler is also the author of recently released “God’s Eternal Purpose: The Establishment of God’s Kingdom” which is the third in author Clement Butler’s Teacher Series and Volume One in a two-part examination of the creation, foundation and understanding of God’s Kingdom. In this book Butler focuses on what God’s purpose is for humanity and the establishment of His Kingdom. “God’s Eternal Purpose” is available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/God-Eternal-Purpose-Establishment-Kingdom/dp/1612445489/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1491228131&sr=1-1).

God’s Eternal Purpose Volume Two: The Identity of the Sons of God: The Image of Jesus Christ is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in hard cover for $29.95 and $9.95 for the e-book.

* Halo Publishing – http://halopublishing.com/1a-c/clement-c.-butler.html

* Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Eternal-Purpose-Two-Identity/dp/1612445497/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1508511458&sr=8-1&keywords=Eternal+Purpose+Volume+Two

* Barnes and Noble – https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/gods-eternal-purpose-volume-two-clement-c-butler/1127151434?ean=9781612445496

Clement Butler is already hard at work on his next book which will address false doctrine, the doctrine that tells us about the word of faith movement and the “watered-down” version of faith which has little basis in scripture.

About Clement C. Butler:

Clement C. Butler is a graduate of Principles of Life Bible College and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Hermeneutics and Leadership. He is a teacher and an author who resides in Nassau, Bahamas. He is the founder of Approved Workman Ministries, a teaching ministry dedicated to bringing enlightenment of the Scripture and knowledge of the kingdom of God.

About Halo Publishing International:

Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.com

