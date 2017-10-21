Senior citizens who reside in Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie and Indian River Counties in Florida can now benefit from friendly and professional in-house care thanks to 360 Healthcare and their employees. Many older adults worry about becoming a burden to their families, and that’s why there is a vast retirement home population in the US today. However, the innovators from 360 Healthcare hope to turn the trend around by providing around the clock support to individuals who want to maintain their dignity and live a healthy life at home.

There are thousands of reasons why someone might benefit from services of that nature. However, some of the most common issues that lead senior citizens to call 360 Healthcare include:

– Ill health

– Rehab

– Memory loss

– Loss of movement

– Social exclusion

Unlike many other care providers in the state, 360 Healthcare tailor makes their packages based on the needs and requirements of the client. The professionals will present the individual with a list of services, explain each of them, and then develop a schedule and program that offers all the support that person requires to live a meaningful existence.

Some of the most popular services offered by 360 Healthcare as standard include:

– In-home care

– PERS medication management

– Community management

– CPR training

– Medical equipment rental

360 Healthcare is the brainchild of Jon Popiel and hospitality veteran Daniel Bettencourt. With decades of combined experience in the industry, the innovative partners live by the motto “Whatever it takes,” and that’s one of the reasons their new brand has become so popular since the pair began launching companies in the industry.

The staff working for 360 Healthcare undergo a strict vetting process to ensure they share the same ideals and perspective as the company. All employees have the necessary qualifications to deliver services, and they all take a friendly and relaxed approach when spending time in resident’s homes. Building a rapport with the client is vital, and that’s something people representing this brand claim is a crucial driver in their success.

To learn more about the services available from 360 Healthcare or present any queries to the team, just use the contact information at the bottom of this page or visit their website. There is always someone on-hand to answer phone calls and provide advice and guidance. Having the opportunity to live independently and maintain some dignity in later life is essential for every member of society. 360 Healthcare always strive to exceed expectations and provide senior citizens with the support they require.

Contact:

Company: 360 Healthcare

Address: 6231 PGA Blvd., Suite 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Phone: (561) 400-0505

Email: info@360healthcareflorida.com

Website: https://www.360healthcareflorida.com/