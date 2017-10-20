Pune, October 20, 2017: Air pollution in Pune soared with the beginning of Diwali celebrations on Thursday. According to Blueair Friend App, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was 153 in the Karve Nagar area which was within the moderate category of 101-200. The air quality mobile app, ‘Blueair Friend” can be downloaded on any mobile device from Google Play or iTunes store.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be two to four times, and occasionally up to hundred times, more polluted than outdoor air. This is because contained areas enable potential pollutants to build up more than open spaces. AQI level from 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, 401 and above is severe.

Given that indoors (home & workplace) is where we spend 90% of our time and while we are unable to improve the air outside, we can take proactive, individual steps to head off airborne pollutants to create safer indoor environments by choosing and using the right air purifiers. Young mothers, children and people with medical needs such as asthma and other respiratory problems are most vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Mr. Girish Bapat,Director West and South Asia Region, Blueair air purifier, said, “The levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 have serious health implications such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic respiratory symptoms including, shortness of breath, painful breathing, and premature deaths as these tend to get lodged in the lung and can even enter the bloodstream. Our mission at Blueair is to empower people to take charge of the air they breathe with our wide range of air purifiers.”

Mr. Bapat further added, “Fire crackers are one of the most significant factors increasing the pollution levels in the city. In addition to the steps taken by the Government authorities, every individual should take a proactive step to stay away from firecrackers every Diwali and spread awareness on the grave implications it has on the air we breathe. It should be self-imposed than being imposed by the authorities as it threatens the life and health of everyone.”

Real-time air quality data monitored on Blueair Friend App

Pune

Location Time AQI PM2.5 in µg/m3

Karve Nagar 7:40 PM 91 31

Karve Nagar 8:40 PM 93 32

Karve Nagar 9:40 PM 97 34

Karve Nagar 10:40 PM 117 42

Karve Nagar 11:40 PM 153 59