There are millions of people who are looking for an effective method or product that they can use to burn excess body fat, curb their emotional eating habit, suppress their appetite and just feel better about themselves. Garcinia Cambogia is being touted as one such product. Past studies about this plant extract show that it contains substances that will enable a person to lose weight. Some health experts even recommend taking it with Apple Cider vinegar for best results. ( http://ilovegarciniacambogia.net/garcinia-cambogia-and-apple-cider-vinegar-weight-loss.htm )

There are several factors that determine the dosage that a person should take as follows.

– Weight

– Diet

– Metabolic rate

For obese people, taking a higher dosage of the diet supplement is essential. In fact, some people have had 2500mg per day recommended by their doctors. If one is on a high carb diet, then one can benefit from a higher dosage as well.

Taking Garcinia Cambogia the Right Way

A study conducted at Creighton University back in 2002 showed that HCA is a safe ingredient to use. The study found the lethal dose in rats to be greater than 5000mg per kilogram. This therefore gives Garcninia Cambogia a relatively wide margin of safety.

The appropriate dose for adults should not exceed 3,000 mg per day (of the pure supplement). One is thus advised to stick to between 300mg and 500mg intakes before meals. In case a dose is skipped, one may compensate for it by doubling the next dose so long as the aggregate consumption per day does not exceed the recommended 2500 mg.

Garcinia Cambogia Dosage Tips

How much is too little?

The amount of this supplement taken will directly relate with the amount of weight loss. The amount that is considered minimal in a person’s body is about 500 grams, any quantity less than this has no effect in the body. On the other hand, the maximum recommended daily intake is 3000. Anything over that could possibly cause unwanted problems.

What is the best time to take this supplement?

The best time to take this supplement is about 30-60 minutes before a meal. ( http://ilovegarciniacambogia.net/the-right-garcinia-cambogia-dosage.htm ) This allows a person to get the full effect of the hydroxycitric acid in the garcinia extract. However as with anything, testing is required hence it is important for people to visit their doctors to get recommendation, because different body need different dosage.

Patients are at all times recommended to check out and follow instructions that come with supplements. Each of the dosages must be taken about half an hour before a dish and with plenty of water given that HCA is water-soluble and therefore it assists in the absorption of the supplement.

Over the years researchers have dedicated their time to study for natural ways to lose those additional pounds, Garcinia Cambogia extract has actually been found to among the best and most inexpensive natural supplements for weight loose.

Garcinia Cambogia supplements ( http://ilovegarciniacambogia.net ) are the most affordable weight loss supplements in the market due to the fact that the fruit is readily offered as it is grown I big volumes even for commercial functions. Researchers have actually verified that this natural extract hastens one’s weight-loss efforts and the have actually likewise shown that it might in fact double or even triple one’s weight loss when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

