After reading about DEEP OSCILLATION® in Empower Magazine, Sandy rang PhysioPod® on 18th September. By 3rd October, training had been completed in Nottingham with Julie Soroczyn and DEEP OSCILLATION® installed and in use in Sandy’s Holistic Therapy Clinic in Solihull.

What happens when DEEP OSCILLATION® is applied?

In higher frequencies – Pain is significantly reduced. The bodies’ lymphatic drainage pathways are opened and activated. The therapy is breaking down the trapped cellular metabolic waste, including protein solids and abnormal fluid build up. This encourages the dispersal of hardened, fibrotic tissue.

In medium frequencies – Microcirculation in the interstitial spaces of the connective tissue is boosted, causing a relaxation of the tissues. The now collected, biological waste products start to move out to the lymph system for removal.

In lower frequencies -Vasodilation (expansion of blood vessels) causes a slight lowering of blood pressure. A powerful, yet gentle, pumping action in these lower frequencies causes strong movement in the tissue. The re-instigation of freely flowing fluids encourages essential nutrients back to the tissue.

To read full article in Empower – please copy and paste http://www.physiopod.co.uk/deep-oscillation-therapy-dot-a-global-award-winning-healthcare-innovation-kind-to-the-therapist-and-their-client.shtml

What are the clinically proven effects?

– Improvement of the body’s natural ability to replenish its depleted supplies of nutrients

– Muscle relaxation

– Pain reduction

– Haematoma (Blood filled swelling/bruising) and microtrauma prophylaxis

– Oedema reduction (fluid/protein filled swelling)

– Improvement in tone (through muscle stimulation and relaxation)

– Inflammation inhibition

– Stimulates wound healing

– Movement facilitation

– Anti-inflammatory effect

– Anti-fibrotic effect

– Reduction of skin irritation

– Detoxification

– Improvement in the tissue quality

About PhysioPod UK Limited:

Winners in the 2016 Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards for Innovation with DEEP OSCILLATION and nominated in the Private Healthcare Awards 2017, PhysioPod® UK Ltd are in their 11th year of trading. Directed by Sisters, Julie Soroczyn and Mary Fickling, they exclusively supply the UK and Ireland the full range of products from PHYSIOMED ELEKTROMEDIZIN AG, a world-wide leading producer of high-quality equipment for traditional and innovative physical therapy in the fields of rehabilitation, sport and aesthetic medicine.

Approved suppliers to the NHS and recommended suppliers of The Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP) they are also placed and respected, as suppliers within the UK’s elite sporting world. Aside from traditional treatment forms like electrotherapy, ultrasound, vacuum application, laser, shortwave, microwave, traction, cryotherapy, magnet and shockwave therapy, they also offer several innovative and clinically-tested therapy approaches, which include Magcell®, electrode-free electrotherapy and award-winning DEEP OSCILLATION®; an internationally patented therapeutic design which utilizes the forces of pulsed electrostatic attraction and friction to provoke oscillations, which act deeply on the tissues of the body; from the epidermis down through the conjunctive and adipose layers and into the muscles, supporting and intensifying manual lymphatic draining (MLD), sports and holistic massage with the added benefit of reducing pressure on the practitioners hands.

Hernandez Tapanes et al (2010) were able to prove, by diagnostic ultrasound, penetration of the oscillations to an 8cm depth without any undue pressure being applied. Observed physiological effects of the therapy include, significant pain reduction, oedema resorption, fibrosis reduction, limited production of inflammatory mediators, especially during the treatment for chronic pain, a strengthening of the cutaneous tissues and stimulation of the wound healing process. It greatly benefits acute injury treatment and day one post surgical treatment and can be used over implanted pins and plates. Applied via vinyl gloves or applicators from Practitioner to Patient, handheld applicators also enable self-management, with patient’s continuous feedback of now feeling ‘in control’ of chronic conditions such as Lymphoedema and Lipoedema. Partners/supportive others can also be instructed in its application, bringing a viable treatment option into the home, improving patient quality of life.

Complex cases can be treated effectively, including lymphoedema of the head and neck, breast fibrosis and genital oedema. Personal units are lightweight, battery operated and travel friendly. In addition to eight PubMed studies, DEEP OSCILLATION® has also been published in the Journal of Lymphoedema, The European Journal of Lymphology, and The Primary Care Nursing review. PhysioPod® UK Ltd are listed on Professor Timothy Watson’s ‘Electrotherapy On The Web’ website (although not an endorsement or recommendation) listed as providing a ‘professional service’. In 2016, PhysioPod® UK Ltd was delighted to add the expertise of Elaine MacNicol RGN Clinical Nurse Specialist to the team. DEEP OSCILLATION® is now ‘recommended’ by Dr Vodder Academy International and ‘The Wittlinger Lymphoedema Clinic’ in Austria.

