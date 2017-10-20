According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global electrically conductive adhesives market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others. The global electrically conductive adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for growth in this market are: electronic components such as PCBs and semiconductors, increasing trends towards miniaturization of electronic devices, and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.

In this market, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense are the major end use industries. On the basis of it’s comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that automotive is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume, and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PCBs and semiconductor in electronic assemblies.

By filler material type, silver, carbon, and copper are the major conductive filler based adhesives used in various applications. Silver filler based adhesives is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it has high conductive properties, is easy to form and to fabricate into ideal shapes, and provides cost effective economics.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and biosciences.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in automotive sensor applications, and the development of flexible electrically conductive adhesives for flexible displays and PCBs. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., and Panacol-Elosol GmbH are among the major suppliers of the electrically conductive adhesives market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global electrically conductive adhesives market by end use industries, filler material, resin, type, form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global electrically conductive adhesives market by end use industries, filler material, resin, type, form, and region as follows:

By End Use Industries [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Biosciences

• Others

By Filler Material [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Silver Fillers Based Adhesives

• Copper Fillers Based Adhesives

• Carbon Fillers Based Adhesives

• Others

By Resin [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Epoxy based adhesives

• Silicone based adhesives

• Acrylic based adhesives

• Polyurethane based adhesives

• Others

By Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

• Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

By Form [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Paste Adhesives

• Film Adhesives

By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global electrically conductive adhesives market by end use industries (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), filler material (silver fillers based adhesives, copper fillers based adhesives, carbon fillers based adhesives, and others), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), type (isotropic conductive adhesives and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?