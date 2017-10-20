New Delhi, 20th October 2017: Kairtis, Kaircin & Kairali’s Ayurvedic Herbal Teas Range, brand of products from the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, a leading name in authentic Ayurveda will now be available from at Le Marche store, South Point Mall, Gurgaon.

All the three products since their launch have been extremely popular. Le Marche is a winner of Golden Spoon Award for the best Gourmet Food Retail has 6 flagship store across Delhi NCR. The south Point Mall store will be the 1st store where Kairali Ayurvedic Products will be available.

Abishek Ramesh, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group said, “Through these products we have successfully treated the illness or problems of many people and by making these products easily available we want more people to be benefited. Le Marche South point mall is the best store in Gurgaon; we are delighted that through them we will be able to reach a larger audience.”

While “Kairtis” is a revolutionary break-through therapy for people suffering from joint related pains, Herbal teas available in 3 Ranges Aarogya, Taahira & Yuvan Tea, are unique natural concoctions of medicinal herbs & spices rich in anti-oxidants and loaded with nutrients to balance one’s body elements and “Kaircin” is a natural oil based Ayurvedic face lotion with a unique formula of natural ingredients that rejuvenates the skin and improves its texture for that perfect look 27 X 7.

Kairtis is helpful in all types of joint related pains, arthritic pain (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and other joint pains) and body aches, the Kairali Herbal Tea work according to the three Ayurvedic Dosha’s (characteristics) of individuals the Kapha Dosha, Vatta Dosha, Pitta Dosha. Kaircin is enriched with Saffron’s natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Vetiveria Zizanioides which help in 7 major problems including Dark Spots, Sagging ‘tired’ Skin, Dull ‘glow-less’ Skin, Lines & Wrinkles, Dry Skin, Patchy Skin and Open Pores.

Le Marché is the complete food store. From the basic, everyday groceries like dals and masalas to exotic imports from across the globe, Le Marché has a wide range of products from every food category. “We are sure that people will like the products and will see the positive effects of the products” further added Mr. Ramesh.

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group established its first treatment centers in New Delhi in the year 1989. Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid and trusted grounds of Ayurveda research. Since its inception, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs. Gita Ramesh,Kairali has not only lived up to the expectations of its forefather’s legacy but also developed its Infrastructure, AyurvedicMedicines & Products to world class level. Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience.

Its signature Ayurvedic Health Retreat and multiple award winning Spa Resort – “The Ayurvedic Healing Village” is one of the leading Ayurvedic Spa Resort in Asia and among the best Wellness centers in the world. It is recently voted as “India’s Leading Spa Resort” at the 23rd Annual World Travel Awards 2016, for the 2nd time in a row. The treatment centers can now be easily found throughout the globe and are industry favorite for education and staff training in Ayurveda.For further details please visit www.kairali.com

About LE Marche Store

Le marche started their journey in 1989 in Delhi with Sugar and spice store and now they are Pioneers in gourmet food retailing – currently 2nd largest gourmet food retailer in the country and the largest in NCR with ~ INR 770 million in revenues in FY 2014.