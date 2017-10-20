New Delhi, 20th October, 2017: BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in channel loyalty solutions and engagement was presented the Bronze Dragon and the Black Dragon at the PMAA Dragons of Asia, 2017 awards held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Dragons of Asia award sets the benchmark in recognising the top marketing and promotional communication campaigns, across various industries in the APAC region. This award is in recognition of Channel Loyalty Program campaigns designed and executed by BI WORLDWIDE, for one of its clients in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The channel loyalty programs developed by BI WORLDWIDE India, were geared at helping the client implement efficient engagement and incentive strategies for its dealers, with the motive of increasing sales. By running relevant, innovative and timely campaigns, BI WORLDWIDE helped the client develop stronger ties with its channel partners, while also boosting sales. The end-to-end structured programs also implemented strategies to drive behavioural changes in dealers such as adoption of online platform, and engaging more often with the brand.

Last year too, BI WORLDWIDE India won 2 Dragons of Asia awards – Silver Dragon & Black Dragon for the Best Brand Loyalty Campaigns – outperforming other nominations to be selected as the winners in two separate categories by the jury. With another win this year, BI WORLDWIDE India firmly cements its position as the leading innovator and specialist in marketing for loyalty and engagement programs in the region.

Speaking on winning the award, Mr. Siddharth Reddy, MD & CEO BI WORLDWIDE India, said, “We are honoured that our work merits such recognition, and we as an organisation take pride being the best in what we do. We thank our clients for reposing their faith in us, and we will continue to innovate using the latest technologies and market insights to deliver effective and measurable solutions for our clients.”

Mr. Sandeep Bhat, Senior Marketing Manager TATA Genuine Parts (CVBU), said, “Well deserved by team BI WORLDWIDE as they always strive to meet customer requirements which involves innovation along with dedication and I feel happy about BI WORLDWIDE that their team has these key capabilities to handle market dynamics.”

BI WORLDWIDE India was awarded the Bronze Dragon for the Best Brand Loyalty Campaign and the Black Dragon for the Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing categories, after the finalists were thoroughly scrutinised by a panel of 225 expert judges.