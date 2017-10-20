Professional Acupuncturist in Allen, TX Launch It’s New Website

Allen, TX – The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports that about 30% of adults in the U.S. now use alternative medicine to treat what ails them. Although holistic treatments are considered ‘complimentary’ to mainstream medical treatment, many of them have been utilized around the world as pillars to traditional health care. Acupuncture, for example, has been practiced in China since as far back as 100 BC! France began practicing acupuncture in the 16th century, and America began studying acupuncture in 1949, when Mao Zedong took power in China and tried to promote traditional Chinese values. After US Congress created the Office of Alternative Medicine and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the 1990’s, acupuncture really began to take off.

Best Acupuncture Care New Website

If you are curious or are interested in acupuncture Allen, Texas, Best Acupuncture Care is the place you should visit. Some people may initially become turned off at the idea of acupuncture because it does involve inserting hair-thin needles into different pressure points on the body. Acupuncture is based on the theory that we all have patterns of energy, or Qi, that travel throughout our bodies. Certain diseases are believed to be caused by disruptions of this energy, and acupuncture can fix these disruptions. Among other conditions, acupuncture has been proven to alleviate the pain associated with chemotherapy, menopause, menstrual cramps, migraines, mood disorders, back pain, chronic pain, and others!

There are many practitioners of Acupuncture Allen, Texas area. If you have been living with continuous emotional or physical pain, acupuncture could provide you some relief. The owner of Best Acupuncture Allen, TX, Matthew Kim, says that he wishes for his patients to be free of pain, not just for one day, but every day of their lives. This is the kind of comfort that acupuncture can provide! It is not unusual for patients to remark on the absence of a headache or back pain that had plauged them for 10-20 years. Mr. Kim also hopes to teach patients to listen to their body and trust their own inner healers.

Best Acupuncture Care Allen, TX treats every patient with individual care and concern. What works for one patient may not be effective for another. Before treating anybody, Matthew Kim ensures that the patient is relaxed, comfortable, and ready for what they are about to experience. A common question and concern is whether or not acupuncture is painful. Most people say that it does NOT hurt or sting, but it does feel strange and tingly.

Dr. Kim has treated many patients throughout the years, but multiple patients that have left satisfied testimonials claim that he is indeed the best acupuncturist Allen, TX area. So, if you are ready to take a step toward living a pain-free life, visit Best Acupuncture Care of Allen, TX.

https://www.click4corp.com/best-acupuncture-care-new-website/