The top UK segway supplier has just announced they’re accepting pre-orders right now from people who want to ensure they get their hoverboards in time for Christmas. There is limited stock, and the devices look set to become one of the most popular gifts for children and teenagers this year. The company states that it’s going to be a busy Christmas, and consumers should make their pre-orders as soon as possible if they want to avoid disappointment.

The people behind TheOfficialSwegway work hard to ensure all their products reach the highest of quality standards. Indeed, that is why the brand has become a household name to those with interest in hoverboards and accessories. All boards come with a warranty that protects buyers against battery system failures, and there are some fantastic deals available right now.

The current warehouse sale enables consumers to benefit from up to 50% off the price of all boards from £199 with twelve-months warranty protection. As if that isn’t impressive enough, buyers also get free nationwide shipping and a straightforward returns policy. There is a fourteen day cooling off period in which people who purchase hoverboards online can send the item back if it’s unused and in the original packaging.

TheOfficialSwegway is part of B Ecommerce Ltd. It’s a UK-Based Ltd company that specialises in all aspects of ecommerce. So, customers can rest assured they’re dealing with professionals who understand all the ins and outs of the industry. The people working for the brand also have lots of expertise when it comes to different hoverboard designs and concepts, and the team works hard to provide the most accurate recommendations and information to customers based on their requirements.

For the most extensive selection of hoverboards online, UK residents have to look no further. TheOfficialSwegway is a trustworthy brand that’s built a fantastic reputation in recent times. Anyone with concerns just needs to take a look at some reviews and testimonials from previous customers online. To learn more about hoverboards or any element of the TheOfficialSwegway approach, just get in touch with a member of the team. Either visit their website or use the contact information below.

Both children and adults are going to love getting a hoverboard for Christmas this year, and so consumers shouldn’t wait until the last minute. The stock is selling fast, and nobody wants to disappoint their loved ones at that happy time. Opting for cheap and inferior imitations is never a wise move as many low-budget products pose safety concerns. So, contact the leading brand and get the real deal before it’s too late.

Contact:

Fraser Birt

Company: TheOfficialSwegway

Address: Shoreham Airport, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5FF, UK

Phone: 0330 223 1158

Email: contact@theofficialswegway.co.uk

Website: www.theofficialswegway.co.uk