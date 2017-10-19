Los Angeles, California, USA., October 19, 2017 — Breakwater Management, LLC (“Breakwater”) is pleased to announce the recent closing of a financing transaction to support an investment in Bear Down Brands (“Bear Down”) by Topspin Partners (“Topspin”). Breakwater provided a senior secured unitranche term loan facility with equity co-investment through its direct lending vehicle, Breakwater Credit Opportunities Fund, L.P. Based in Los Angeles, Breakwater is a private investment firm that specializes in direct debt and equity investments in leading lower middle market companies. Breakwater has been investing since 2009 through its Credit Opportunities Fund and co-investment vehicles.

Saif Mansour, Managing Partner at Breakwater, commented: “We are excited to partner with Topspin and Bear Down in providing a customized debt and equity capital solution to help the company achieve its next stage of growth. We are impressed by Bear Down’s suite of segment-leading products and are delighted to add another dynamically growing business to our portfolio.”

Topspin’s Leigh Randall stated, “Breakwater was a thoughtful and flexible partner in this financing, and we look forward to benefiting from the team’s experience as Bear Down executes on its various growth initiatives.”

About Breakwater Management, LLC:

Breakwater Management is a private investment firm that provides flexible debt and equity capital to growing lower middle market companies. The firm aligns itself with committed management teams, owners, and sponsors, providing creative financing solutions tailored to meet individual borrower needs. Breakwater’s senior investment team has over 55 years of private company investing experience and have built the firm on a deep commitment to partnership, integrity and growth.

To learn more about Breakwater, visit www.breakwaterfunds.com or call (424) 777-4000.

About Bear Down Brands:

Founded in 2011 and based in Santa Ana, California, Bear Down is a developer and marketer of leading, branded home, health and wellness products. Bear Down has capitalized on the secular shift to e-commerce through its diversified portfolio of humidifiers, air purifiers, personal care products, lunch and food storage, and other products through its three premier brands.

For more information on Bear Down’s leading brands, please visit http://pureenrichment.com/ and https://bentgo.com/.

About Topspin Partners:

Founded in 2001 and focused on lower middle market control transactions, Topspin is a Mamaroneck, New York-based private equity firm that invests in and grows U.S.-headquartered defensible and differentiated businesses with revenues of less than $75 million and $2 million to $10 million of EBITDA.

For more information, please visit www.topspinpartners.com

Contact:

Dana Goldstein

Breakwater Management, LLC

1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 3430,

Los Angeles, CA 90067, United States

(424) 777-4000

james@englishwordfactory.com

http://www.breakwaterfunds.com