Yash Raj Films is synonymous to a legacy of quality cinema and wholesome entertainment in India. Now, the Media Research Group (MRG) has selected the banner as India’s Number 1 Brand 2017 based on the outcome of its insightful Brand Research Report.

A unique recognition of the success and ingenuity of growing brands that contribute to the Indian economy and the nation’s global image, Yash Raj Films has been chosen as the Number 1 brand amongst Film Production houses by peers and consumers. As the one chosen in the production house category, the banner holds place amongst blue chip companies and leading consumer brands from India.

Previously, Yash Raj Films was awarded the ‘Most Trusted Film Production House in Asia’ Award for 2016 by IBC Media and was also honoured with ‘India’s Most Trusted Brand’ Award consecutively in 2016 and 2015, by IBC Media, a global brand consultancy in Bangkok. With this recognition, YRF reiterates its position as the most recognized and trusted Indian cinema brand worldwide once again.