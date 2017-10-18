‘RIRAAN’ by Rikita & Ratna

Launches its new collection in Mumbai

Designer label ‘Riraan’ by talented duo designers Rikita Pujara and Ratna Shah brings in its latest collection – ‘The Trousseau Twist’ in Mumbai.

‘The Trousseau Twist’ is influenced by the modern era with dashes of conventionalism. The designers have combined the conventional work of zardosi with flamboyantly embellished thread work.

The flairs and drapes of this collection are very feminine and at the same time, very bold. The varied silhouettes give a feel of opulence and the fringe embellishments give the ensemble an impeccable finishing touch.

It’s time to revamp your wardrobes and get ready to witness another exceptional collection by Riraan.

Instagram: @riraancouture

Facebook: www.facebook.com/riraancouture

Now available at:

Venue: Rikita Pujara, 101, Shradha Suman, Plot No37B, 6th, N.S. Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai

Contact No.: +91-9819733084