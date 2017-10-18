Renaissance Dental Center utilizes the latest technology and techniques to offer patients the most personalized treatment possible.

Drs. Anna Abernethy, Anita Jones Wells and Jill Sonner take great care in operating a state-of-the-art facility with the latest technology available. That lets them provide excellent dentistry care and a comfortable experience for patients.

“We are committed to providing a lifetime of optimum oral health because we believe that it significantly influences your overall health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Abernethy. “Our mission is to provide the best experience dentistry has to offer.”

The Renaissance dental clinic offers popular services including CEREC veneers, crowns, Invisalign cosmetic dentistry, and teeth whitening. Restorative services include dental implants, bonding and cosmetic fillings. Renaissance also offers dental sealants, diagnodent dentures, implant dentures, bridges and non-surgical dent implant dentures as well as tooth extractions and inlays/onlays.

Its tools and state-of-the-art techniques let it complete procedures like CEREC veneers, dental implants and composite fillings with care and precision that make going to the dentist more comfortable for patients.

Renaissance Dental Center’s staff use precision dentistry tools including high-power loupe magnification and LED lighting and electric hand-pieces when completing tasks like applying crowns. The high-power lighting lets dentists perform dental restorations with care beyond what the naked eye offers, while electric hand-pieces provide more precision than air-driven drills without the “whiney” noise.

Other tools include digital imaging and intraoral cameras that help dentists display images of patients’ mouths and explain what procedures are needed. These tools help spot problems that standard mirror examinations may miss.

Each dentist is a certified Invisalign and Lumineers provider. Dentists spend numerous hours perfecting their techniques each year by attending seminars and learning under the best instructors in the industry. That helps them use the most modern techniques in the dental field.

The education and training lets dentists personalize each appointment to fit the unique needs of each patient.

Patients often dread going to the dentist. Renaissance Dental Center takes extra steps to provide a comfortable environment and precision dentistry so that patients have less to fear when they need dental work done.

“Each patient will find unsurpassed integrity, sincerity, compassion and professionalism,” Dr. Abernethy said. “We personalize each appointment so that we exceed your expectations.”

For more information about Renaissance Dental Center, visit its website at http://renaissancedentalcenter.com or call 919-786-6755.

Contact:

Dr. Anna Abernethy

Company: Renaissance Dental Center

Tel: 919.786.6755

Address: 3803A Computer Drive Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27609

Email: concierge@renaissancedentalcenter.com

Website: http://renaissancedentalcenter.com