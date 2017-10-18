As one of the biggest players in the SaaS industry for recruitment, Recruitive Software has announced its attendance at this year’s CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition at Manchester Central on the 8th and 9th November.

The CIPD Conference and Exhibition is the UK’s biggest HR event, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The event attracts over 4,000 senior HR professionals looking to source new HR products and services that will help lead their organisations into a brighter future.

Recruitive Software provides white labelled recruitment solutions designed to streamline the entire recruitment process in-house on a cloud based system. Marketing Assistant Sarah Tipton comments; “We are delighted to be exhibiting at the event for the fourth consecutive year as it provides us with the perfect platform to demonstrate our award winning software. Members of our team will be on hand to answer any of your questions surrounding the use of ATS systems for your business needs.”

Recruiters looking to solve all their recruiting issues whilst reducing cost and time to hire, as well as improving their candidate’s journey, should visit Recruitive at stand C40.

To register for FREE exhibition entry please visit:

https://www.livebuzzreg.co.uk/2017/cipd17/register/