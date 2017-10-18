Moonly is that kind of lamp that everyone would want in their homes. It’s adorable, consisting of great materials and most importantly it fuels the creative imagination. Those of us who are the designers or creative thinkers need fuel for their fire. It’s an amazing way to tone down all of the negativity and to fire up the methods that push the imagination forward in an amazing and unprecedented way.

This kind of lamp is the only moon lamp that anyone will ever need. First of all it’s based on the LED technology. This means that the lamp uses the light emitting diodes as to be powered up. It’s important to note that these diodes are saving energy in comparison to any other lighting methods that someone can use at home. Lighting up the home with just a fraction of the consumed energy is one of the strong selling points of the luna lamp. People from around the world are flocking at the shops to get their next great lamp.

One of the best news of the luna moon lamp is that it has two modes. Being based on the LED technology – it’s allowed to change the mode that it emits the color. One of the modes allows a soft yellowish color that is comfortable for the people during the night time and the other emits a white light that fits the true color of the moon and also doesn’t allow people to sleep. The moon night light is the only way to make some lighting with style without hurting the eyes of the loved ones.

Just imagine what a room would look like when it has a gorgeous 3d moon mounted in a corner out there. Putting it on would be a true joy. The moon has been printed by using the new 3D printing tech. It’s an amazing way that can allow people to create unprecedented shapes with ease. There is no limit to the creativity that can be put into action by using the brand new technology. The moon lamp is just one of the first few articles that can be invented by using the fresh tech. One could think of a million other exciting uses for it. Be sure to follow Moonly on their quest of making the world into a better place.

Contact:

Name of company: Moonly

Contact Person: Rajat Khanna

Email: contact@moonly.in

Address: 29, Chitrakoot Nagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India -313001

Phone: +91-9971179584

Website: https://www.moonly.in/