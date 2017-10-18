YRF’s mega flick Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has wrapped up shooting with an elaborate schedule in Abu Dhabi. Shot for over 60 days in the Emirate, this spy drama has elaborate action sequences filmed here. Action coordinator Tom Struthers of the Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises fame has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Zafar elaborated, “Shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai was gruelling, challenging and a whole lot of fun. We’ve shot across pristine, relatively unseen locations in Austria, Morocco and shot on a huge lot in Abu Dhabi along with other spots. Right from the infrastructure, to the support that the local military has given us, shooting here was smooth and a great collaborative experience. Tiger and Zoya’s second outing is going to be larger than life, and the shoot lives up to that.”

With the principle shoot completed, only a song remains to be filmed for the film. A sequel to the record breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai has filmed across global locations on a lavish, visually impressive scale and has worked with famed international technicians. Set to hit theatres on December 22, this is the big Christmas release for 2017.