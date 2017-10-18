We are delighted to welcome you to Paris for the prestigious “11th World Congress on Plant Biotechnology & Agriculture”, going to be held during March 5-7, 2018 at Paris, France with a theme “Innovations and Advancements in Agricultural and Plant Sciences”. Agri World- 2018 aims to accelerate scientific discoveries and major milestones in the current situation, challenges and innovations relating to agriculture and its relevant areas
Related Posts
MBBS In Bangladesh
May 29, 2017
Gifted Leadership appointment
November 30, 2016
oil gas 2108
September 11, 2017
Ads
Recent Comments