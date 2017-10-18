The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Plastic Materials and Resins Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Plastic Materials and Resins industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Plastic Materials and Resins Industry analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Plastic Materials and Resins industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, the EMEA Plastic Materials and Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Plastic Materials and Resins for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Plastic Materials and Resins market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Plastic Materials and Resins sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries

Momentive

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics Corp

DuPont

DSM

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density polyethylene (PE-HD)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Coating & Printing Industry

Electronics Industry

Food & Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Table of contents:

1 Plastic Materials and Resins Overview

2 EMEA Plastic Materials and Resins Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

3 Europe Plastic Materials and Resins (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Players, Countries, Type and Application

4 Middle East Plastic Materials and Resins (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Region, Type and Application

5 Africa Plastic Materials and Resins (Volume, Value and Sales Price) by Players, Countries, Type and Application

6 EMEA Plastic Materials and Resins Manufacturers/Players Profiles and Sales Data

7 Plastic Materials and Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buy

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 EMEA Plastic Materials and Resins Market Forecast (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

