The highly-expected new version of Conquer Online (http://co.99.com) is to release today, on October 17th. It’s been total 14 years, since this game started its first step. Along the way, time has witnessed so many memories of laughter and tears. Every second is truly cherished.



14 YEARS OF CO, TIME WITNESSES

In the update today, Conquer Online changes its old look into a more advanced one. Major maps and classes have been totally improved in appearance. All skills of old classes are leveled up. Game balance is also adjusted for better experience in game. For old players who once played Conquer but left, this is the best time to return, to enjoy a familiar but brand new world. To celebrate this update, great rewards have been prepared for players who return as well.



Conquer Return Gifts

At the same time, a special new server, NewChallenge, is available on October 17th. In this server, Silver is the main currency. Players can buy gears with Silvers at more favorable prices. This creative mode will definitely bring total different experience to both old and new gamers.

New Server NewChallenge

To know more about the big update of Conquer Online today, players may kindly visit the official event site (http://co.99.com/guide/event/2017/newversion/) for more details.

About Conquer Online

Conquer Online is a free PVP MMORPG which features Free to Play, Skill to Win. In Conquer Online, you can choose from 11 awesome classes and become a martial arts master. While exploring the ancient oriental fantasy world, you also can make friends with other players all over the world, organize a guild, and even get married. Complete quests, challenge fierce monsters, enhance gear and finally you’ll become the conqueror of the world of fighters. Since launched, Conquer Online has attracted over 10 million players worldwide. Join and prove yourself on the world-class stage now!