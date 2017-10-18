Harker Heights, TX/ 2017: Commercial property managers oversee the operations related to commercial properties like buildings and complexes. Their duties include collecting rent, supervising maintenance activities etc. John Reider Properties, a Harker Heights, TX based real estate firm, provides these services to commercial property owners across the city.

Commercial Property Management Services by John Reider Properties –

Marketing The Property –They list your commercial property on various portals to increase its visibility. Their team uses effective means and strategies to outreach the potential parties in need of a commercial property on rent in that area.

Qualification Procedures – The property management team follows a set of procedures in the leasing process for selecting well qualified tenants. Quality information about the prospective tenant is obtained and they qualify only when they meet certain set parameters.

Lease Preparation – They write the lease and prepare the necessary lease documents keeping the client’s requirement in mind.

Property Inspection – They carry out property inspections to ensure that it is well maintained. Their team keeps a regular check and gets the necessary repairs and replacements done whenever required.

Financial Services And Reporting –As a part of their property management services, they collect rent due from tenants and at the end of the month, a statement showing all inflows and dues is sent to the client. They also provide necessary financial services and represent their clients on various issues as when they arise.

