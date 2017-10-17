Photon Communications is a wholesaler of electrical, data-com, and telecomm equipment, materials, supplies and tools in West Grove. The regional firm celebrated its 17th birthday earlier this year on the 17th of February. Renowned for its aggressive and innovative business approach, the esteemed company has now partnered with all the top manufacturers to emerge as the main distributor of their branded products in its home county of Chester.

Since its establishment as a small family affair in West Grove in 2000, Photon Communications has continuously employed innovative marketing strategies. The family owned and run firm reared its competitive edge in the late 2000’s when it amassed an incredibly large and diverse inventory of electrical and communications products and services “designed to meet (customer) needs from material distribution to complete supply chain management.” The company went on to earn the Women Business Enterprise certification due to its strict commitment to business excellence. In line with its founding pledge to always provide “outstanding customer service and top quality products at a fair market price,” Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co. started stocking and distributing some of the most prestigious brands in the industry, such as Argus, Emerson, and Lineage products, when the firm was still very young.

Today the enterprising firm has negotiated distribution deals with more than a dozen first-class manufacturers spanning the entire electrical & communications industry. They can be followed at http://www.theyellowpagesonline.com/united-states/west-grove/electronic-connectors/photon-communications-electrical-supply-co

The company’s extensive “Catalog/Shop” is mostly stocked with big-name brands. There are electrical connectors/lugs from iZZY, Burndy, and Panduit, and circuit breakers from Vertiv, Alpha, and GE Energy. Work tools and equipment are from 3M, Brady, Burndy, Cementex, Green Lee, Huskie, Klein, and Thomas & Betts. And according to the management team led by Emma Raner, the President/CEO and Rod Raner the COO, this is just a tip of what is coming. Photon Communications, they stated, will not forsake its founding mission of ensuring product quality and variety. The company will continue to optimize the quality and diversity of its already expansive product catalog with estimable brands in a bid to achieve total customer satisfaction. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

Contact:

Rod Raner

Company: Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co.

Address: 27 Commerce Boulevard # 1, West Grove, PA 19390

Phone: (855) 878-1919

Email: sales@e-photon.com

Website: https://www.e-photon.com/