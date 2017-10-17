As a way of welcoming the PHINYANS, Phiten Singapore has set the meet-and-greet session with these two new mascots to be a fun-filled family affair. The three-day event with the PHINYANS on October 20 to 22, 2017 will be held at the 4th Level, Children’s Section of the Takashimaya Mall.

The event is line with Phiten Singapore’s commitment to promoting health and wellness in every household. In its efforts to continuously reach out to more customers, the company provides fresh and innovative solutions to the ever-changing needs of the Singaporean families and worldwide.

Role of PHINYANS

The PHINYANS are the Japanese mascots who will be visiting Singapore this October as ambassadors of health and wellness of Phiten Singapore’s product offerings. They will play as vital function in bringing the good news about Phiten Singapore’s product benefits closer to its target users. In everyone’s daily living, the PHINYANS will serve as inspirations to live life to the fullest filled with zest and vitality.

New Mascots

The PHINYANS consist of two mascots known as Hirupy and Yorupy. Together, they represent Phiten Singapore’s products, such as stuffed toys, socks, and cushions, designed for children. These products give them the energy to play, study, and live throughout the day without getting tired easily or use the PHINYANS items to relax and be rejuvenated at night. The PHINYANS will surely captivate the hearts of the children. Even parents will be happy for the benefits that the PHINYANS’ products will provide their kids.

Fun Activities

Meeting the PHINYANS’ mascots up close and personal is a great opportunity to know them better, including other Phiten Singapore’s exclusive products. Parents will be amazed how Phiten ensures the kids to be healthy and always on the go. The PHINYANS event is a family affair. Many activities and games are in store for all participants.

For the lucky greeters, the kids will have the chance to experience the uplifting and relaxing embrace of the PHINYANS mascots. Hirupy and Yorupy will be available in two time slots2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Free gifts will be given away to the lucky participants. Kids will have a colouring session at the venue, along with getting a selfie/photo op with the mascots. Other freebies and surprises are at stake. This is an activity that children should not miss.

Freebies for Parents and Adults

Parents and even grandparents can take this opportunity to experience Phiten’s technology. A Solarch massage for everybody will be available at the PHINYANS’ event for free. Not only that some exclusive products will be exclusively available at the event.

###

About Phiten Singapore

Established in 1983, Phiten is a Japanese company manufacturing bedding and sleeping goods, apparels, athletic tapes, supports and braces, lotions and gels, necklaces and bracelets, household products, and other wellness-related goods. Also, Phiten produces hair care products under Yuko, its beauty division. All Phiten products are integrated with the AquaMetal technology, which promotes Phiten’s philosophy of health, energy, and well-being.