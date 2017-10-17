Magoshare Software releases new uninstaller software for Windows users and Mac users to help in completely uninstalling software and removing associated files. This powerful free Uninstaller is the only totally free uninstaller on the market which can be installed on both Windows OS and Mac OS. It is 100% clean and safe.

Installing a program on a computer is pretty simple whether the computer is a PC or a Mac. However, it is not easy to completely remove already installed program from a computer. When computer user uninstalls a program on computer, much of related junk would be left in the system. Especially, uninstalling a crashed or virus-infected program is more difficult. Junk files may take great deal of disk space. It is necessary to remove all leftovers after uninstall a program.

Magoshare Uninstaller can solve this kind of issue in easy way. This free uninstaller offers easy solution to uninstall software and remove all leftovers. Users only need to select the programs they want to uninstall, then click on “Uninstall” button. Magoshare Uninstaller will quickly uninstall the selected programs. And it will list all associated files including app junk, register files, users can easily remove all associated files or selectively delete the associated files of uninstalled programs.

Magoshare Uninstaller supports to uninstall program one by one or in batches. It is the most powerful uninstaller. It can easily uninstall any kind of program, even the most stubborn program. This free uninstaller is pretty simple to use. Users only need 1 – 2 clicks to completely uninstall software on computer and remove all leftovers.

This is 100% free uninstaller. Users can get lifetime free updates and free tech support from Magoshare. And it is clean and safe. Both Windows version and Mac version are available for downloading. It is fully compatible with macOS 10.13 and Windows 10.

Download Magoshare Uninstaller 2.0:

Magoshare Free Windows Uninstaller 2.0: https://www.magoshare.com/system-utilities/free-windows-uninstaller.html

Magoshare Free Mac Uninstaller 2.0: https://www.magoshare.com/system-utilities/free-mac-uninstaller.html

About Magoshare:

Magoshare is a famous data recovery software developer. Magoshare offers reliable Mac cleaning software, uninstaller and Windows/Mac data recovery software for global Mac users. To get more information, please visit https://www.magoshare.com

Contact:

Contact person: Frank Hu

Company: Magoshare

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support@magoshare.com