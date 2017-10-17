New Delhi,​ 17th October, 2017: LoveVivah.com, India’s 1stMatrimonial platform linked with Aadhaar, today announces the launch of its mobile app, empowering users with easy and handy access to search for their soul mate. Available for both, Android and iOS users, and the user-friendly app is created with an aim to bring together single Indians, living in different parts of India as well as abroad.

The amazingly fast interface and user friendly feature in the app allows the user to:

· Create profile for FREE

· Verify Aadhaar details in real-time, providing authenticity to profile

· Get Instant matches and notifications

· Shortlist and send interest to selected profiles Receive interest from other Aadhaar verified genuine users

· View full profiles, photos and information updated by other registered members

· See all recommended matches

· Upload latest photos to increase profile creditability

· Edit or update profile

· Get updates about different offers and discounts

Mr. Gorav Agarwal, Founder& President, LoveVivah.com said, “In today’s hyper-tech era, mobile apps have changed our daily lives, they have completely transformed the way we utilize our time on the internet. Taking hints from such opportunities, we present to you our first- ever mobile based application that will enable users to interact with each other in more convenient, seamless and efficient manner, not just locally but globally too. At LoveVivah.com, we intend to not only meet but regularly exceed user expectations and our app is another important milestone in the same direction.”

LoveVivah.com is committed to serve prospective brides and grooms, assuring them with trusted and authentic services that minimize the woes of matchmaking. The company diligently offers solutions that minimize the woes of matchmaking such as fraud or fake profiles through their collaboration with UIDAI. Through this association, LoveVivah diminishes the chances of fraud and fake profiles, as it does mandatory Aadhar number verification through UIDAI at the backend and any discrepancies would prevent the user to move ahead with profile creation. User verification on LoveVivah.com is not just limited to Aadhaar check, but it also ensures five-step verification through Facebook, LinkedIn, E-mail & Mobile.

Below are the download links for both the Android and iOS App:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tanishasystem.lovevivah&hl=en

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/lovevivah/id1239412737?mt=8

LoveVivah.com link: https://www.lovevivah.com/