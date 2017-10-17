Lexington, South Carolina ( Webnewswire ) October 17, 2017 – Jennifer Earle joined Kay Plumbing Services as its new business manager in August 2017. With eight years of experience in office administration and customer service, she has the expertise needed to help Kay Plumbing as it grows its staff and expands its services in the Columbia, SC area. Full details can be found in the About Us section of the company website, https://kayplumbing.com/.

Prior to joining Kay Plumbing, Jennifer served as office coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, before moving on to handling a variety of administrative responsibilities at Sensor Electronic Technology.

Kay Plumbing Services CEO and founder, Konrad Orzechowski, expressed confidence that Jennifer is ready to handle the job, saying, “The challenges Kay Plumbing is facing as it grows demanded an office manager with solid experience in business operations: recruiting, managing staff and handling the financial activities of the company. Jennifer’s prior experience makes her a great fit. We’re extremely fortunate to add Jennifer to the Kay Plumbing family.”

Among the new responsibilities Jennifer can expect to handle, one of the main challenges includes finding skilled plumbers. Kay Plumbing is always seeking quality plumbers who can match the skills of its current plumbing staff, which has not been easy.

Another challenge Jennifer will face includes finding ways to improve Kay’s revenue and growth. Finally, as the mother of four girls ranging in age from five to 11, Jennifer will have to manage business and home life. Fortunately, owner Konrad understands the importance of balancing work with home life. “Konrad understands that family is important and I feel that I’m part of the Kay Plumbing family. We look out for each other, support each other and strive to be the best we can be,” said Jennifer.

Customers and current employees are invited to send their messages of congratulations and welcome to the new office manager via the website: https://kayplumbing.com/.

About Kay Plumbing:

Kay Plumbing is a plumbing services company based in Lexington, SC, serving the cities of Columbia, Irmo, and Lexington.â€‹ It is owned and operated by Konrad Orzechowski, a second-generation plumber from Poland, as well as a husband and father of three. Konrad attended university in Lublin, Poland, where he studied physics, but he remained fascinated with plumbing. He believes the true master of the plumbing trade is dedicated to doing the job right the first time, every time.

Contact Details:

Name: Konrad Orzechowski

Address: 199 Alta Vista Ct, Lexington, South Carolina, USA – 29073

Phone Number: 803-335-0735

###