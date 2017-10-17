Chronic lymphocytic leukemia or β-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which is the common type of leukemia of the WBC in adults. β-cell lymphocytes are a type of white blood cells, which produce in the bone marrow, develop in lymph nodes. These cells produce antibodies which fight against infection. In chronic lymphocytic leukemia, β-cells produce in an uncontrolled manner and accumulate in blood and bone marrow, and they crowd out healthy blood cells. Majorly, chronic lymphocytic leukemia occurs in adults, however, sometimes it occurs in the teenagers and children. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is diagnosed by using complete blood count test, flow cytometry test, gene tests, and bone marrow tests.

The global market for chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. According to WHO chronic lymphocytic leukemia is more prominent in the developed world such as North America and Europe due to genetic factors. The global incidence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia was 94,960 in 2008 with the developing countries, which is increased to 123,379 in 2010 and predicted to reach 282,683 new cases for 2020. Increase in aging population, excessive exposure to carcinogenic chemicals, and genetical blood disorders are the major drivers for the growth of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market. Furthermore, growing disease awareness, and rising incidences of comorbidities may accelerates the growth of the market. Increased research and development in oncology sector, introduction of novel therapies, promising pipeline products, and new innovation in drug development helps in the growth of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market. However, the high cost of the treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and stringent regulatory policies might hamper the growth of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market over the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-treatment-market/#ulp-4H8Z4LpNMLEuOnnx

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented based on the drug type, route of administration, cancer type, and distribution channel

Based on the drug type, chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Targeted drug

Purine analogues

Alkylating agents

Corticosteroids

Other drugs

Chemotherapy

Based on the cancer type, chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented into the following:

B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia

T-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Natural killer chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Based on the route of administration, chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Based on distribution channel, chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-treatment-market/#ulp-c654SbFYO64MsOhu

The global chronic lymphocytic leukaemia treatment market is in developing stage in nature with several international players operating in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment. Conventionally, chemo drugs are dominating the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market. For instance, Rituximab, Imbruvica, and Idelalisib are the chemo drugs used in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients in combination or alone. Efficacy of these drugs in chronic lymphocytic leukemia is potentially replaced chemoimmunotherapy. Co-development and collaboration agreements are some of the key strategies adopted by some market players. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Genmab A/S, have entered into co-development and collaboration agreement for drug Arzerra (ofatumumab), used in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Similarly, venetoclax by Roche, in collaboration with AbbVie, received approval from the US FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With an increasing number of drug approvals, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market is anticipated to post a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Geographically, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to American Cancer Society, approximately 15,000 new cases has been observed every year for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in the country. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is more prominent in the developed countries like North America and Europe owing to unhealthy lifestyle and genetic factors. Increasing investment in research and development by drug developing firms, improving healthcare infrastructure in India, and China promoting the growth of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market in Asia-Pacific region.

Need more information about this report @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-treatment-market/#ulp-14mlyhjMGhVjZqa3

Some of the players in chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment are Genzyme Corporation (U.S.), Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Arno Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Innate Pharma SA (France), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), and Novartis AG (Switzerland) to name a few.