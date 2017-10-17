Danette May, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist has discovered the most effective and safe way for women to burn belly fat and look 10 pounds leaner in a mere 10 short days. She has created a new workout program called Flat Abs Fast. Flat Abs Fast is a workout program that is available in DVD format. Flat Abs Fast is designed for women only and can help reduce belly fat with workouts that can be implemented at any age.

The DVD provide users with stacks of scientific, medical and nutritional research that backs-up the powerful fat-burning methods mentioned in her phenomenally successful program that depends on first-hand user experience. Danette has made it extremely easy for women to obtain her DVD by offering the Flat Abs Fast DVD free of cost. Women who wish to obtain the DVD free of cost just have to pay a small free for shipping and handling.

Included with Danette May’s free weight loss DVD is a ‘10-day Meal Plan’ eBook that is loaded with easy to follow recipes. The recipes provide women with delicious fat-burning dishes for 10-days worth of meals! Danette also provide users with step-by-step instructions for preparing delicious, fat-burning meals in her included Fast Meals Prep bonus video.

The goal of the Flat Abs Fast Free DVD is to help women burn excess belly fat. None of the diet plans and exercises such as products and services mentioned should be performed or otherwise used without clearance from your physician or health care provider.

About Danette May:

Danette May has been working for the last 13 years as a certified fitness trainer and nutritionist. She has changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women by transforming their bodies and helping them achieve their weight loss goals.

To obtain of copy of the Flat Abs Fast DVD for Free, visit http://www.flatabsfastdvd.com

Media Contact:

Shondra Jackson

Company: Flat Abs Fast

Phone: 940-631-2759

Address: 2642 Olen Thomas Drive, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

E-Mail: shondrajackson87@gmail.com

Website: http://www.flatabsfastdvd.com