If you live in a relatively rural place, you probably have a long driveway to your home, and you want to know beforehand when someone is driving to your doorstep. In the past, it was impossible to detect earlier when a car was coming. You needed only to see it from far away, or hear it when it was already very close. Today, you can use a wireless driveway alert system that will tell you whenever someone is coming, and if you connect it to an audio and video surveillance platform, you will be able to communicate and have a visual feedback of the cars and animals that are passing the driveway. There are other reasons why you would install a driveway alarm. Today, the crime in America is on the rise, and you want to head off intruders. With a driveway sensor wireless you will know when intruders are close. Furthermore, you will know when solicitors are coming as well, therefore, you will not need to jump whenever everyone is ringing the doorbell, you can just chill on the sofa or in your bed without opening the door, but when a package is delivered, you will know and wait for it at the doorstep. However, the driveway alarm can also alert you when guests are coming, so you will be ready. If you connect the alarm to a lighting system, whenever you approach your home, the lights will turn on, and you will be able to see in the dark.

One of the best driveway alert systems are provided by EZ CyberQuest. They have different products, from motion alerts to pressure hose. The Long Range Driveway Alarm Systems are excellent for cases when the driveway is quite long. These can send and receive information up to 4 miles. It wouldn’t be quite practical to install a cable, especially in places where animals can chew on it. EZ CyberQuest can help you find the perfect driveway alarm for your home, depending on your needs and requirements. For more information, do not hesitate to contact them.

