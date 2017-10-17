Dr James Morgan, founder of Event Tech Lab and senior lecturer in events at the University of Westminster, will moderate the exhibition-oriented Expo and Engage stage at Event Tech Live (ETL).

Morgan’s first session is a live case study, with ETL suppliers discussing the systems they use to bring the show to fruition in step with organisers’ demands.

From there, Tim Williams, founder of YR Live, Thomas Walczak, Managing Director at Event Ignite, and Adam Price, DBPixelhouse’s Business Development Exec, discuss ‘Creating digital interactive attractions at exhibitions’.

In the spirit of the show, the Expo and Engage platform promises no sacred cows. ‘Do event apps have a future at exhibitions’, will see contrasting opinions from Ferenc Brachmann, co-founder and CEO of Beeem Technologies, Clemi Hardie, founder of bespoke event app specialist Noodle Live, and Felix Stroud-Allen from CrowdComms.

Co-Founder Adam Parry comments: “There is very little whimsy at Event Tech Live. The considerable breadth of content this year is linked by the onus technology and solution rather than ‘if only’ or ‘maybe’.

“Even in 2017 there are venues with over-priced and/or under delivering wifi, for instance, so Expo and Engage will explore what tech can do offline.”

Other Expo and Engage sessions include:

– Increase show revenue – keep your visitors & exhibitors happy

– Networking, the correct tools for organisers

– Tips, tricks and tech for hosted buyer programmes

– How to get tech to deliver rather than just being bells and whistles

The second part of the afternoon on the stage is dedicated to digital marketing, followed by a social media Q&A, which, as with all the sessions on this stage, the audience will be able to interact via Glisser.

Event Tech Live is at the Old Truman Brewery, East London on Thursday 9 November. Doors open at 9:30am.

