Xi’an City, China; 17, October 2017: People suffering from different intestinal and stomach diseases can now rely on this prebiotic extracted from natural sources by the experts of ChinWon Biotech. Available in a form of a natural white powder, Stachyose is also helpful in boosting the immunity and reversing the anti-aging process by improving the metabolism of the digestive system.

According to the spokesperson of the company, they extract this natural prebiotics from the tuber-Stachys floridana plant and they do not use any chemical substance in the extraction and preparation of the product. They supply it in the form of a fine powder, which is completely soluble in water. It tastes fresh and sweet and is suitable for the direct consumption. The spokesperson reveals that they prepare the product following scientific methods and there are no traces of pathogenic bacteria, and thus safe and healthy for the human consumption.

The spokesperson reveals that this is a kind of functional oligosaccharide that has a variety of medicinal benefits. It can regulate the micro-ecological balance of the intestine and can also protect the intestinal tract. It also promotes the absorptions of various nutrients in the intestine. Besides, it can significantly improve the metabolism can prove helpful in the anti-aging process that is often triggered by the free radicals in the body. It can also improve the detoxification and slow down the aging process of the skin collagen. Thus, the product is found very helpful in repairing and nourishing skin cells of humans.

In many researches, the effectiveness of this naturally occurring probiotics has been established in protecting the liver by reducing the metabolic activities of certain harmful enzymes. It also helps in excreting toxins out of the body and promotes the liver and intestinal health. Several researchers also found that the product can lower the blood pressure by reducing the serum cholesterol. It is also helpful in preventing diseases like constipation and diarrhea by providing a large number of hydroxyl to the intestine.

About Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc.:

ChinWon Biotech, founded in 2009, is located in the Shaan Xi Province, China, which is close to big Mountain “Qinling”, a rich source of a variety of herbs with natural water. Besides taking full advantage of local abundant plant resources and natural water, ChinWon holds the innovative technologies of plant extract and synthesis process, equipped with own lab and research center to make all the products pure and effective. All ingredients contain the lowest content of heavy metals, and fully meet the requirement of USP/ BP /EP standard, widely applied in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, daily chemical and agricultural chemical industries.

