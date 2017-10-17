Cherrystone Auctions, a longtime stamp auction company based in New York City, has recently announced its upcoming stamp auction, which will take place in November 2017. The company went on to state that the upcoming auction will feature U.S. and worldwide stamps, as well as artifacts related to postal history. Cherrystone stated that the auction will take place in its New York City gallery. Cherrystone went on to state that anyone who wishes to participate in the auction but cannot attend in person will be able to place bids online, using the CherrystoneLIVE feature. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

Cherrystone described its CherrystoneLIVE feature in greater detail. According to Cherrystone, this unique and helpful feature – which is located on the company’s website – allows users to place real-time bids on live auctions, from anywhere in the world. The company stated that interested users would simply register for CherrystoneLIVE via the company’s website, and then log in to place bids when the auction is in progress. Cherrystone also announced that new users can use the CherrystoneLIVE feature to practice bidding before the auction starts. Cherrystone explained that anyone who cannot use the online feature can submit written absentee bids, or contact an auction agent who can bid on their behalf. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/100240541947482028689

Cherrystone closed its announcement by offering some company information. Cherrystone announced that it is a global leader in philatelic auctions, and brings over thirty million dollars’ worth of stamps and local history to market annually. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Cherrystone also said that its auctions feature stamps from all over the world, including such countries and former countries as the United States, China, India, Germany (including occupied Germany), Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, France and former colonies, Russia, and Poland. Cherrystone went on to state that it started as a retail store in 1967, and now brings over fifty years of philatelic experience to its auctions. Cherrystone closed by saying that it is a member of all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including the American Philatelic Society , the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, and the American Stamp Dealers’ Association. They can be followed at http://emazeme.com/providers/cherrystone-auctions-inc-new-york-2

Contact:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions

Address: 119 West 57t St, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212)977-7734

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/