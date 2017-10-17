Abdelhak Bensaoula has more than 20 years of rich experience in the field of basic materials science to the full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing. Having done a Master’s of Science in process control and monitoring along with a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Houston, USA he has lot of experience and exposure in the field of physics. He also has expert knowledge and exposure in R&D/engineering, academic and industrial training and also project management along with entrepreneurial skills to excel in these fields. Abdelhak Bensaoula has started his career as a research professor in Physics from 2000-2003 at space vacuum Epitaxy centre, U of Houston and has later on joined as a member of the research directorate, Texas centre for super conductivity and advanced materials in the same university from 2003 to 2005. After that for a span of 9 years from 2005 to 2014 he worked joint appointments as research professor in physics for the department of electrical and computer engineering in the University of Houston and also simultaneously handled the responsibility of head of the nitride materials and devices laboratory, physics and also as the member of the university of Houston faculty senate and the research and scholarship committee in the university. He also participated as a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee and also joint appointment as research professor for the department of civil and environmental engineering in the Houston university. His professional experience also helped him to become a North American editor of the journal of Smart Materials and Coating technologies and he has also been a new product development and research strategy lead at integrated Micro sensors Incorporated from 2000 to 2014. From 2015 onwards Abdelhak Bensaoula has been working as a R&D manager at Green Technology Solutions.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com

Address:

Houston

USA